Proposed EV hub to house 1000 startups: CN Ashwath Narayan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13 (ANI): Minister for IT and BT CN Ashwath Narayan, said on Thursday, that the state government's proposed electric vehicle industry hub would house about 1000 startups.

He was speaking while he participated in the inaugural session of the 10th International mobility conference organized by the Society of Automotive Engineers India (SAEI).

On the occasion, he said that the government has already taken several measures to promote the growth of the automated sector. He added, that a total of five centres of excellence will be set up to facilitate training, research, development, innovation and entrepreneurship.



The state which is already the preferred destination in IT, BT, semiconductors and electronics would also become a premier hub of electric vehicles in a couple of years, he opined.

Narayan also stated that the government had given importance to eco-friendly fuel, and environmental protection as prescribed by the United Nations. Further, he said that the government was seriously considering starting the production of eco-friendly hydrogen.

"Hassle-free traffic has become a challenge in metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru which are consistently growing. It is also causing a huge loss in terms of wastage of human time and it is adversely affecting the productive capacity. The impact on health is also of serious concern. Development of modern modes of transport including electric vehicles would help to contain these problems", Minister said.

The conference has "Sustainable and multimodal transport system development" as its theme of discussion and more than 800 experts have participated. this is said to be the first of its kind of conference to be held in the country. At the conference 250 experts for making their presentations and marked these 250 saplings were planted.

Mahesh Babu of SAEI, Muniratnam Dhananjayan of Focus Group, K Venkatraj, Vice-President, SAEI, Suhas Gopinath, CEO, Global Inc, CV Raman, CTO, Maruti Suzuki, and Vijay Nirani, Managing Director, MRN Group were among a few who were present. (ANI)

