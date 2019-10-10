Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actress Konkona Sen Sharma
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actress Konkona Sen Sharma

Prosecution will be submitted against complainant for lodging false sedition case against celebrities: ADG

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 05:15 IST

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Additional Director General (ADG, headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said that a prosecution under relevant sections will be submitted against the complainant who had lodged a false sedition case against 49 noted personalities who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over incidents of mob-lynchings.
"Finding this to be an intentional purpose of the complainant, prosecution under sections 182 and 211 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be submitted against the complainant for lodging a false case," Kumar said in a statement on Wednesday.
The ADG said that Muzaffarpur Police had lodged a case on receipt of an order from Chief Judicial Magistrate court under section 156(3) of CrPC.
"In such instance, police have no option but to register a case under sections which the reading of complaint discloses. The complainant couldn't produce supporting documents or evidence, not even the alleged letter to support his claim of the commission of any offence," he said.
"On this and other circumstantial bases, the case is found to be false and the order has been issued by him to investigating officer to submit Final Report- False," Kumar added.
On Wednesday, Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manoj Kumar had said that the FIR lodged against the celebrities was found 'maliciously false' and recommended action against petitioner Sudhir Ojha.
In the letter dated July 23, as many as 49 eminent personalities from different fields including singer Shubha Mudgal, actor Konkona Sen Sharma and filmmakers Shyam Benegal, Anurag Kashyap, and Mani Ratnam, among others, said to Prime Minister Modi that "exemplary punishment" should be meted out "swiftly and surely" in such cases.
City-based lawyer Sudhir Ojha had filed the case against the 49 signatories including Konkona Sen Sharma and Aparna Sen. (ANI)

