Prosenjit Chatterjee's letter to PM, Bengal CM complaining about food delivery app goes viral

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): A letter by Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee complaining about the failure of a food delivery app in delivering his order has gone viral on social media.

Chatterjee took to Twitter on Saturday to share the letter, in which he wrote, "I placed an order on food delivery app...After some time the status of the order changed to delivered but I never received the food... they refunded me the money since the order was prepaid."

"However, I wanted to draw your attention because I feel anybody can face this issue. What if someone relies on a food app to get their food delivered for their guest and the food never arrives? What if someone is depending on these food app for their dinner? Will they stay hungry?" read the letter.



Soon after the letter caught Twiteratti's attention, wherein many social media users started reacting to the actor's post.

"So it is now PM and CM's duty to keep an eye on food delivery services! Wow!," asked a user.

Some users taking the post on a lighter side commented that the actor "forgot to mention Indian and American Presidents in the letter."

Another user said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would request you to please call an emergency meeting and have NIA to investigate the matter. This is serious!!" (ANI)

