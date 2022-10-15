Prospects that digital health can provide are limitless with proper implementation & coordination, says NHA CEO RS Sharma

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Prospects that digital health can provide are limitless provided proper implementation with coordination of all stakeholders, said National Health Authority Chief Executive Officer RS Sharma on Friday.

"Digital technology is not an end to achieving healthcare but it can facilitate innovations and transform health making it more accessible, effective and time-saving," he added.



In the thought-provoking sessions which were supported by NITI Aayog, National Health Authority and Invested India, doyens of public health along with technology experts and representatives from the pharma industry came together to discuss achieving the shared vision of revolutionizing health care in India through meaningful public-private collaborations and to analyze the data concerns and data gaps in digital health.

"Our country has evolved better and progressed than any other country as far as digitalization of healthcare is concerned. We need to devise a comprehensive strategy on digital health based on the experiences of the pandemic and use them extensively." Andhra Pradesh Department of Health Medical & Family Welfare Special Secretary Naveen Kumar.

"We firmly believe that digital health infrastructure can go a long way in tackling the woes and burden of the healthcare sector in our country, however, to transform the dream into reality and to leverage it for maximum utility we need integrated, coordinated and extensive efforts among all stakeholders to enable affordable, accessible and inclusive health for all as promised in the National Health Mission," said Kamal Narayan, CEO of the IHW Council while commencing the event. (ANI)

