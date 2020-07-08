Prostitution racket busted in Bengaluru, 2 arrested

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Two persons were arrested on Wednesday after the Central Crime Branch (CCB) busted a prostitution racket in a raid at a guest house in Bengaluru's Yeshwanthpur area.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sandeep Patil, five women were rescued.

CCB sleuths also raided a similar prostitution racket last week, in which 27 women were rescued. (ANI)

