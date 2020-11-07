Prostitution racket busted in Bengaluru, 5 held, 7 women rescued

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 7 (ANI): The crime branch busted a prostitution racket in Cottonpet area, arresting five persons and rescuing seven women, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru City Police, said on Saturday.



Two cases of cricket betting were also detected in the ongoing IPL season and Rs 12 lakh cash was seized.

"The City Crime Branch conducted three raids, in which two cases of cricket betting were detected and Rs 12 lakh seized. A prostitution racket was busted at a lodge in Cottonpet area. Seven women were rescued and five accused arrested," said Patil said in a tweet. (ANI)

