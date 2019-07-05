Protect trees for better future, says Goa Governor Mridula Sinha

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 4 (ANI): While addressing a function to mark the celebration of Vanamahotsava here, the Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha on Thursday said protection of trees is very crucial as we co-exist with nature.

Vanamahotsava 2019 was organized by the Department of Forests (Social Forestry Division) at the Cabo Raja Bhavan forest area in Dona Paula here.

"We have our co-existence with nature and without which our existence is not possible. Therefore, trees are very important for our survival. We should protect and plant more trees to keep our surrounding green and fresh," Sinha said.

Further, she said, "We celebrate Vanamahotsava fest every year. The purpose of conducting such programmes is to create awareness among the people regarding a sustainable environment. Let's pledge ourselves to plant more trees and protect them for our better living in future."

Sinha also distributed saplings of fruit-bearing trees to the students of Bal Bhavan Primary School Panajim.

Moreover, the Governor along with her husband Ramkripal Sinha planted the saplings of jackfruit and Jamun trees as a part of the event.

Officials from the forest department and other government organisations marked their presence at the event. (ANI)

