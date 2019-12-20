Protest against CAA in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [india], Dec 20 (ANI): Holding posters protestors staged a demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday.

Section-144 that prohibits an assembly of more than four people in an area, has been imposed.

The protesters were marching on the streets holding posters. Several police officials were also present at the spot.

In Gorakhpur, both protesters and police officials pelted stones at each other.

Policemen equipped with riot gears, retaliated by throwing the stones back towards the protesters.

In the video of the incident, protesters wearing skull caps were seen throwing a stone towards the police party. Subsequently, the policemen also picked the stones and threw it towards the rioters.

Meanwhile, violence has also erupted in the Bulandshahr where police resorted to firing tear-gas shells to control the rioters and a government vehicle was also set on fire.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.(ANI)

