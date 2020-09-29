Protest against farm laws continues in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 29 (ANI): Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee wore black clothes as their 'rail roko' protest on railway tracks in Devidaspura village of Amritsar against Farm Laws entered the sixth day on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Committee Office Secretary, Gurbachan Singh said, "Today our protest has entered into the sixth day and we have worn black clothes to express our anger against the Modi government and corporates."

"We request everyone to boycott all the products by big corporates as this government only provided benefit to these," Singh added.

Protests by farmers against the new laws have been ongoing since the past few days in Punjab.

The three laws are - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)