File photo of a protest against the NMC BIill, 2019
File photo of a protest against the NMC BIill, 2019

Emergency service resumed at hospitals, docs continue to stir

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 02:09 IST

New Delhi, [India], Aug 3 (ANI): After a two-day agitation against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2019, the emergency services have been resumed at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and all hospitals under the umbrella of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA).
"Emergency services have been resumed at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and all hospitals under FORDA," said doctors who were agitating over various provisions mentioned in the Bill.
However, residents doctors at Safdarjung Hospital are still on strike and likely to make their decision by tomorrow. "At Safdarjung hospital, we continue to be on the strike. We will take an action in the morning," Dr Prakash Thakur, Resident Doctors Association (RDA) president at Safdarjung Hospital told ANI.
Confirming the development, FORDA president Dr Sumedh Sandanshiv said: "We have resumed emergency services at RML, Lady Hardinge and other hospitals associated with FORDA."
"We have resumed the emergency services with immediate effect at AIIMS, but we continue to be on strike. Further decisions will be taken in next general body meeting," said Dr Arminder Singh Malhi, RDA president at AIIMS.
For the last two days, a massive protest was demonstrated by doctors from AIIMS, Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia, Lady Hardinge, Lok Nayak hospitals against the Bill.
Earlier in the day, doctors met the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to discuss various provisions of the Bill. However, they were not satisfied in the meeting and continued their strike for the second consecutive day.
Doctors have shown dissatisfaction over the "ambiguity" of the bill as they are uncertain on the concept of National Exit Test (NEXT) and demolishing of NEET-PG.
Agitating doctors expressed concerns over the privatization of medical education. "The Bill will give undue favors to the private medical colleges/unaided universities by decreasing the percentage of seats under the controlled fee structure from 85 per cent to 50 per cent," said doctors.
Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for an emergency Extended Action Committee meeting on August 4.
Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had passed the NMC Bill which seeks to create National Medical Commission in place of Medical Council of India (MCI) with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan terming it as an "anti-vested interests Bill" which will be remembered as one of the greatest reforms brought by the Modi government.
It provides for the repeal of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. The Bill provides that the common final year MBBS exam be known as NEXT which would serve as a licentiate exam for entrance to post-graduate medical courses and as a screening test for foreign medical graduates. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 02:37 IST

Assam: Patient declared dead by doctors comes alive in morgue

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A male patient, who was allegedly declared dead by the authorities of the Tinsukia Civil Hospital, was later found alive lying on a floor in an isolated ward meant for dead bodies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 02:10 IST

Maha: Fadnavis enquires about Gadkari's health, takes his...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the latter's residence in Nagpur to enquire about his health and take blessings for Maha Janadesh Yatra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 01:02 IST

DGCA asks airlines to be ready to operate extra flights to fly...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday asked Indian airlines to be prepared to operate extra flights to and from Srinagar to fly out Amarnath Yatris and tourists from the Valley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 00:03 IST

Amarnath Yatra: J-K guv asks political leaders to maintain calm,...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday met at short notice a delegation of state political leaders and asked them to 'maintain calm and do not believe rumors spread after the government issued an advisory asking Amarnath Yatris and to

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:57 IST

TDP workers hold protest demanding reopening of Anna canteen

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) held a protest demanding the immediate opening of Anna canteen in Nandihama town in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:42 IST

Govt sanctions over Rs 3 crore to construct new bridge in place...

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday sanctioned over Rs 3 crore for construction for a new bridge in place of Lakshman Jhula.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:37 IST

One who leaves Modi will get destroyed: Maha CM

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister on Friday warned against deserting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that those who do so are not forgiven by the public.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:36 IST

Karnataka: 'Internal fight' in Congress for the post of LoP

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): In internal fight is going on within the Congress party in Karnataka over the Leader of Opposition post in the state Assembly, said a senior Congress leader on condition of anonymity.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:34 IST

IT department conducts raid on 'prominent group' involved in Real Estate

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Income Tax (IT) department conducted search and seizure operation on a "prominent group" involved in Real Estate Development, covering more than 40 premises across Mumbai and Pune, Finance Ministry said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:33 IST

I hope state govt implements reinstatement order, says suspended...

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): I hope the state government will implement the reinstatement order, said Jacob Thomas, days after the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) asked the Kerala government to revoke his suspension.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:30 IST

Srinagar: Panicked people throng to petrol pumps after state...

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Panicked people here thronged the petrol pumps to get petrol and other items after the state government issued an advisory on Friday for the Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:19 IST

Parliament passes bill to increase threshold of passenger...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Parliament on Friday passed The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that increases the threshold of annual passenger traffic for major airports to over 35 lakh.

Read More
iocl