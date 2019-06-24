Protest against removal of E-employees affects UP hospitals

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] June 24 (ANI): Patients across the state faced inconvenience due to the strike observed on Monday by the workers of government hospitals against the decision to remove E-employees on the pretext of a funds crunch.

Due to strike, long queues of patients were seen in the government hospitals.

Dhiraj Kumar Rawat, an E-employee, while talking to ANI, said: "We will be removed from jobs on June 30. The government, which has a huge budget for so many hospitals, doesn't have money for us."

"I have been circulating letters regarding this. I have even sent it to the Health Minister as well as to other ministers, but in vain," he said.

Shalu Saini, also an E-employee, said: "We have staged a two-hour strike today. However, we will hold a day-long strike if our demands are not met."

Due to strike, all the works related to online registration, patient details, cash counters, patient discharge files came to a halt on Monday.

Jiswar Sarkar, one of the patients, said: "I have been standing in the line for the past 45 minutes. They send us from one counter to another." (ANI)

