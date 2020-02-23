Protest at Shaheen Bagh peaceful, Police have blocked 5 points around the area, Interlocutor Wajahat Habibullah Tells SC

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Former Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Wajahat Habibullah, who is one of the three interlocutors appointed by the Supreme Court to speak with Shaheen Bagh protesters, has filed an affidavit in the apex court on the road blockage in Shaheen Bagh.

In his affidavit, Habibullah has stated that the protest in Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is peaceful, and that the police have blocked five points around Shaheen Bagh.

A large number of people, mostly women, have been holding a sit-in protest in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area since mid-December last year that led to blocking of Noida-Kalindi Kunj road.

The Supreme Court earlier this week appointed senior advocates Sanjay Hedge, Sadhana Ramachandran besides Wajahat Habibullah as interlocutors to talk to the protestors here and urge them to clear the road.

The next hearing is scheduled to be held on Monday by a two-judge bench. (ANI)

