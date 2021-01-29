Protest but then come to parliament and debate: Pralhad Joshi to opposition boycotting President's address

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday appealed to the opposition parties boycotting the President's address ahead of the budget session to respect the institution that is the President's office.

He asked the protesting parties to discuss the president's address and any other issues they have and put forth their points in parliament rather than protesting outside.



"Let them hold a discussion on the President's motion if they have a point to make. For that they need to discuss issues in parliament," said Joshi.

Joshi said that opposition can raise any issue in the house. "Let the left parties march to the parliament in protest, but after the protest, they should come to the house," he added.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to listen to the opposition while the minister was entering the parliament

Badal was greeted by the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at the entrance gate and soon after he alleged that the government is committing atrocities on farmers and that the government has bulldozed the bill.

The government headed the budget session while the opposition parties' protested outside the parliament in support of anti-farm law agitations. (ANI)

