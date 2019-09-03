Journalists protesting at the Commissioner's office in Mirzapur on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Journalists protesting at the Commissioner's office in Mirzapur on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Protest erupts after journalist booked for mid-day meal coverage in Mirzapur

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 20:45 IST

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Journalists on Tuesday staged a protest after a case was registered against their fellow colleague, Pawan who made the video of children being served chapatis and salt in mid-day meal at a primary school at Hinauta village.
The protest took place at the Commissioner's office here on Tuesday.
"Our only demand from the Commissioner is to withdraw the FIR filed against our colleague. We will continue the protest until appropriate action is taken. Journalists are here to give out news and we are only doing our job. There was no need to file a case," said a protestor Mukesh Pandey.
Education Minister, Satish Dwivedi told ANI, "I want to give a message to people that any negligence on student's food or clothing will not be tolerated. As soon as I was reported about the incident of students being served chapati and salt, an investigation was conducted on all the suspected authority members. Detailed investigation, in this case, is yet to take place."
"I got to know that the District Magistrate had conducted an enquiry and it was found that the chapati and salt were given as a part of the conspiracy and the journalist manipulated the whole episode," Dwivedi added.
"No decision will be taken until we investigate," he added.
Meanwhile the journalist, Pawan told that he has been implicated after the case became "high-profile".
On August 22, children in a primary school in Hinauta village were served Chapatis and salt instead of vegetable or pulses along with milk and fruits for their lunch as part of the mid-day meal scheme.
After being intimated about it, district authorities called it "a serious lapse" and initiated an inquiry into the incident at Siyur primary school in Hinauta village. A teacher was also suspended in this regard.
The administration had reportedly registered an FIR against people who were allegedly involved in the incident. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:06 IST

Complaint registered against Digvijaya Singh for 'BJP taking...

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A complaint was lodged in Chandausi police station of Sambhal district on Tuesday against Congress leader Digvijay Singh in connection to his recent remarks accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bajrang Dal of taking money from Pakistan's Inter-servic

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:00 IST

Tourism Minister Patel holds series of meetings, discusses...

New Delhi (India), September 3 (ANI): With the promotion of tourism and culture on agenda, Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) Prahlad Patel on Tuesday held a series of meetings with officials and various stakeholders and discussed development activities in Ladakh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:54 IST

DK Shivakumar arrested, Congress workers create ruckus outside ED office

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Congress workers on Tuesday gathered in large numbers outside the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office after the agency arrested Congress leader DK Shivakumar in an alleged money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:53 IST

S Jaipal Reddy was treasure house of wisdom and knowledge: Dr...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh described former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy as 'a treasure house of wisdom and knowledge' while delivering a speech at the 'Sansmaran Sabha' organised to pay tribute to the departed leader at Dr Ambedkar International Centre h

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:42 IST

UP: 2 new cases registered against Azam Khan in Rampur

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Two new cases have been registered against SP leader Azam Khan and many others on several charges including for allegedly encroaching the land of two houses.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:38 IST

No shortage of essential drugs, other medical products in Kashmir: DFCO

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Drug and Food Control Organization (DFCO) on Tuesday said that there is a sufficient stock of essential drugs and other medical products in Kashmir region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:37 IST

I am a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance, vendetta: DK...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Tuesday congratulated the BJP after ED arrested him in an alleged money laundering case saying that he is a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance and vendetta.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:35 IST

'1,500 Hindu-Bengali locals excluded from NRC in Malaibari'

Malaibari (Assam) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Villagers of Assam's Malaibari region claimed that as many as 1,500 Hindu-Bengali residents of the village have been excluded from the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and now they have no money to move to the Foreigner Tribunals Court and chal

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:31 IST

Shivakumar's arrest yet another attempt by govt to distract...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Terming the arrest of DK Shivakumar as "high-handed tactics and vendetta politics", the Congress on Tuesday said it is yet another attempt by the government to distract the public from their failed policies and economic crisis.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:26 IST

Karnataka Health Minister Sriramulu apologises for his remark...

Bellary (Karnataka) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has apologised for his remark against Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case on late Tuesday evening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:24 IST

Ayodhya land dispute litigant attacked by woman

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Iqbal Ansari, one of the main litigants in the Ayodhya land dispute case, was allegedly attacked by woman, who threatened to kill him for being an obstacle in the case, here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:20 IST

C'garh: Cong fields Devti Karma against BJP's Ojasvi Mandavi for...

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday pitched Devti Karma against BJP's Ojasvi Mandavi for Assembly bypolls in Dantewada constituency.

Read More
iocl