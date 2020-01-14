Protest erupts in Amaravati against 3-capital proposal during Makar Sankranti festival

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Scores of people participated in an indefinite protest against the three capital proposal by Andhra Pradesh government, during the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Amaravati.

The protestors burnt the reports of GN Rao committee and Boston Consulting Group which suggests the decentralisation of governance and capital.

As the Sanskrit festival is a festival of 'rangoli' women from different villages made rangolis that read 'Save Amaravati'. Many TDP leaders were seen taking part in the protest. In Tulluru village, former TDP MP Maganti Babu attended the bonfire program.

Protestors along with some TDP leaders were seen raising slogans denouncing the three capital proposal and chanting 'Jai Amaravati'.

The TDP leaders also visited Velagapudi and Mandadam villages, where they repeated the same action of burning the committees' reports.

The GN Rao Committee, which was set up by the Andhra Pradesh government to look into the suggestion of three capitals had earlier made a favourable recommendation saying the move will help in decentralised development and put the available resources to the best use.

It proposed Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool the judicial capital while retaining Amaravati as the legislative capital. (ANI)

