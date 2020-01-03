Protest held against CAA, NRC in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): A protest was held against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Eidgah-e-Jadeed in Bengaluru on Friday.

The protestors were carrying placards against the CAA and against the BJP and RSS.

"We Indians standing against NRC and CAA. Withdraw Citizenship Amendment Act," read one of the placards.



Protests have been held in several parts of the country against CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians who fled religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)