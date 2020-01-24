Protest held against CAA, NRC, NPR in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): A protest was held against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register">National Population Register (NPR) here on Friday.

People were seen demonstrating as DMK and its allies met and discussed the next course of action on protests against the NPR, NRC and CAA.

DMK president MK Stalin, who headed the meet, said that the state government should not allow the process of NPR to be conducted in Tamil Nadu.

"Tamil Nadu government should not allow the process of NPR. DMK is going to meet the people and going to start the signature campaign from February 2 to 8 against the CAA and the NRC," Stalin said.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah may say that he will not take back CAA but we will continue to protest, the DMK president stated.

MDMK chief Vaiko, Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Azhagiri, BCK chief Thirumavalavan, CPI state chief Mutharasan, CPM state chief Balakrishnan, MMK chief Jawahirulla also participated in the meeting.

The CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

