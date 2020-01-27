Protest held against CAA, NRC, NPR in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Locals, including scores of burqa-clad women, protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) at Morland Road area here on Monday.

Inspired by Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protesters, women in large numbers took to the streets in Madanpura here.

The protests continued through wee hours on Monday with women raising slogans like "We all are one" and "Azadi" despite the best efforts of the police to convince people to cooperate.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country last year, including the national capital, over the CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)