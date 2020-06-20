Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], June 20 (ANI): Shivamogga District unit of Congress led by party veteran Kagodu Thimmappa staged a protest against state government's proposal to amend the land reform act, which will allow non-agriculturist to buy farmland.
The leaders of Farmers' Union (Raith Sangh) also staged a protest at Mahaveer circle and questioned CM's stand as he took oath in the name of farmers.
The district congress staged a protest at the premise of the Deputy Commissioner office in Shivamogga city.
The protesters termed Karnataka Government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa as an anti-farmers government.
According to Congress and Raith Sang, the proposed amendments to Karnataka State Land reforms act 1961 will cause harm to farmers.
"According to the proposed amendment, non-agriculturists like business tycoons can also purchase the agriculture land. This will help the businessman and will be harmful to farmers," protesters said. (ANI)
Protest held against proposed amendments to land reforms act in Karantaka
ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2020 19:43 IST
Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], June 20 (ANI): Shivamogga District unit of Congress led by party veteran Kagodu Thimmappa staged a protest against state government's proposal to amend the land reform act, which will allow non-agriculturist to buy farmland.