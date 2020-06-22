Protest held against superstition related to solar eclipse in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 21 (ANI): A group of 'rationalists' on Sunday organised a protest against superstitions regarding solar eclipse at Maurysla circle in Bengaluru.



The protesters were seen raising their voice against the astrologers and other religious belief that allegedly creates myths claiming that eating and drinking during an eclipse may cause danger to the health.



Narasimha Murthy, human rights activist and event organiser said, "Some astrologers say that pregnant women should not step out of the house or should not drink or eat during a solar eclipse. If they believe you and die due to the myth created by you, who will be responsible?"



He said that they were protesting against those who spread misbeliefs about the natural occurrences.



"Solar eclipse is only related to the Sun, Moon and the Earth but some people stop eating and drinking during this period by following some astrologers. Every disease has gone from the society, COVID-19 will also go but superstition will not go," he said. (ANI)