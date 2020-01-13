Protest held in Sarita Vihar demanding removal of barricades

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): A protest was held in Sarita Vihar on Sunday demanding the removal of police barricades on the roads.

Delhi Police appealed to the people to maintain patience and assured that a solution to their problems would be sought.

"Traffic jams and disruption to public services get caused due to protest. We requested the public not to do protests on the main road which they have agreed to. Our responsibility is to ensure peace is maintained and law and order prevail," DCP South East Chinmoy Biswal told ANI.

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking removal of police barricades in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area contending that it is causing traffic issues, while also demanding protesters to be shifted to some other location.

Scores of protesters have been agitating in the area against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) for over a month now.

Barricades have been put in place to keep the stir in control. The road the petitioner has alluded to is widely used by office-goers and other commuters.

The Delhi Police has time and again issued an advisory regarding closure or obstruction due to traffic in the area. (ANI)

