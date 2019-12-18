Protest held outside Jamia university against Citizenship Act

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Two days after a violent clash, hundreds of people held a protest against the Citizenship Act outside Jamia Millia Islamia University on Tuesday.

The protesters, who also included students, raised slogans against the Delhi police and the BJP-led government.

They held placards that read 'we don't need CAB and NRC, we need universities', and `we oppose Citizenship Act'.

They also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should resign. "Modi, Shah must resign," a placard read.

On Sunday, at least three buses were torched and stones were pelted on police personnel during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the area. The police resorted to baton-charge and firing of tear gas shells to contain the violence. (ANI)

