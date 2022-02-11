Protest over Karnataka hijab ban in Maharashtra's Nashik, case registered against organizers

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Police on Friday registered a case against the organizers for the protest that took place in Malegaon in Nashik district over the hijab ban in some schools and colleges in Karnataka.

Speaking to ANI today, Superintendent of Police of Nashik Rural, Sachin Patil said, "A case has been registered against the organizers of the protest that took place in Malegaon, yesterday. Notices have been sent to the people involved. Hijab row matter is pending in the High Court, so no one should try and disturb the law and order situation here."

Earlier today, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil appeal to political parties not to instigate people and maintain peace along with the police."

Patil told ANI, "First of all, it isn't allowed to protest anywhere. If someone does, do it peacefully. I appeal to political parties not to instigate people. I urge everyone to maintain peace and cooperate with the police."

Scores of people gathered in Maharashtra's Malegaon on Thursday to protest against the hijab ban in some schools and colleges in Karnataka.



Karnataka High Court, after the hearing of petitions challenging the ban on hijab in colleges, on Thursday asked students not to wear 'religious things' till the disposal of the matter. Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi-led bench decided to hear the matter again on Monday, February 14.

The hijab protests in the state began in January this year when some students at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udipi district.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

Following these protests, a three-day holiday from February 9 has been declared in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE).

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court also appealed to the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity while hearing various pleas challenging a ban on hijab in the state. (ANI)

