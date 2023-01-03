Protest, prayer meeting held near Haldwani railway station following court orders for removal of encroachments

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], January 3 (ANI): With the officials carrying out an inspection following an order of Uttarakhand High Court against encroachments near Haldwani railway station, residents of Banbhulpura held a candle march to register their protest and press for their demands.

A congregational prayer 'Ijtemai dua' was performed in line number 17 Banbhulpura area of Haldwani in view of eviction notices being served on people. Thousands of children, women and elders participated in the prayer "for relief".

Imam of Masjid Umar, Maulana Mukim Qasmi, said people collectively prayed to the Almighty so that a solution could be found to their problems. Some of the protestors were crying over the impending loss of their dwelling, he said.



"You can see in these pictures how Banbhulpura local people are crying during the prayer. They were local residents of Banbhulpura reciting prayers on the road in the cold of January," he said



Following directions of the High Court to remove the encroachments near Haldwani railway station, the local administration has started taking advance action by closing the pillars of the area under encroachment. Over 4,000 families have been asked to vacate the encroached area near the Haldwani railway station.



ADRM (Additional Divisional Railway Manager) of the railway along with the administration officials inspected the encroached area of the Railways.

A railway wagon was also used for inspection to see how railway property can be protected.

Officials said the Railways will soon remove the encroachment as per the instructions of the High Court.

The order has also been challenged in the Supreme Court. (ANI)

