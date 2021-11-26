Protest to continue till demands are met, says AIKS president Ashok Dhawale as agitation completes one year

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): As farmers mark one year of protest against the Centre's three farm laws, the President of All India Kisan Sabha Ashok Dhawale on Friday said the protest will continue till demands are fulfilled by the Centre.

While speaking to ANI, Dhawale said, "Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, has organised protests in different states to mark the first anniversary of the farmers' movement. The winter session of the Parliament will commence from November 29, the Centre should take actions on Minimum Support (MSP)."

He added, "We demand Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni to be removed from the post in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. He should be arrested on the charges of murder and conspiracy."



He further added that the Centre should give compensation to the families of those farmers who died during the protest. "The constitution has given us the right to protest for the right. Our struggle will continue."

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the farmers of the country have taught us all how to fight for the right with patience.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister had also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had said that 60 tractors will head to the Parliament in the national capital on November 29 as a part of the tractor march to press for a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops among other things. (ANI)

