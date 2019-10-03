Protesters are filled with enthusiasm to express themselves on Article 370: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi (India), Oct 3 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said here that those who were protesting against the seminar on Article 370 in the JNU are, in fact, filled with enthusiasm and curiosity for expressing their views on the same.

"This means they have enthusiasm and curiosity to express themselves about Article 370, maybe in a different mode in which they find convenient. JNU is the seat of learning. It is all about the values of expression. I am glad that they have so much enthusiasm to express themselves on Article 370," he said.

A scuffle broke out between two groups of students during a seminar on Article 370 on the JNU campus here on Thursday, where Union Minister Singh was speaking.

The Central government had on August 5 scrapped the provision of Article 370, which took away the special rights enjoyed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The UTs will come into being on October 31. (ANI)

