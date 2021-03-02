Protesting against fuel hike Kerala observes 12-hour strike

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 2 (ANI): Protesting fuel price hike Kerala Motor Vyavasaya Samrakshana Samiti has called for a 12-hour strike on Tuesday.

Trade unions and employers organisations informed about the strike in a joint press meet on February 23.



While the protesters did not prevent the movement of private vehicles, the state-owned Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) plied on road. However, only a few KSRTC buses were seen plying with a few passengers. In Kochi, the metro services were operating as usual.

In view of the strike, exams scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed by the Kerala University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, MG University, Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University, Kannur University, Cochin University of Science and Technology till further notice, informed the Public Relations Officers (PROs) team of the university.

Board of Higher Secondary Examinations informed that Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary model exams are also postponed till March 8. (ANI)

