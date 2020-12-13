Protesting farmers at Rajasthan-Haryana border to begin march towards Delhi

Rewari (Haryana) [India], December 13 (ANI): Amid the ongoing demonstration against the farm laws, farmers protesting near Jaisinghpur Kheda area in Rewari at the Rajasthan-Haryana border are waiting for more farmers to arrive, for their march towards Delhi.

"Today more people and unions are coming from Rajashatan at the border area. After gathering the crowd we will move towards Delhi. Among other things, we want the three laws to be repealed. We are standing with the farmers of Punjab and Haryana. We don't have any separate demands. We are with our union leaders," said Banwari Lal from Jaipur, who is a Convener of Rashtriya Kisan Mahasabha.

On the Centre's stand that they will not repeal the law, he said, "So what! We never told that we will head back if they will not repeal the law. We will continue our march towards Delhi."

On Saturday, farmers had started gathering at the Delhi-Jaipur highway at Rewari in Haryana, while hundreds more gathered on the Rajasthan side of the border.

Farmer leader Kanwal Preet Singh Pannu on Saturday had informed that farmers will start their 'Dilli Chalo' march from Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur-Delhi Highway at 11 am on Sunday.

The farmers union has also said that they will sit on fast from 8 am to 5 pm on December 14 at Singhu border.

Several rounds of talks have taken place between the Centre and farmer leaders regarding the laws but no headway has been made on the front.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)