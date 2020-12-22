Protesting farmers block Ghazipur border

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Protesting farmers on Tuesday has blocked Delhi's Ghazipur border completely, as the farmers' protest against new farm laws has entered day 27.

"Ghazipur border has been closed for traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad. It was already closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi. Traffic has been diverted from Nizammudin Khattha, Akshardham and Ghazipur Chowk for onward journey via Anand Vihar, Apsara, Bhopra, and Delhi Noida Direct (Flyway) (DND)," said Additional Commissioner of Traffic Police, Outer Range, Delhi.

"We have not received any meeting invitation from Agriculture Minister yet. Farmers have decided they won't go back till govt takes back all 3 Farm laws. It will take more than a month to resolve all issues. Govt will come to us," said Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union.



Traffic from Delhi towards Ghazipur and Ghaziabad on the Delhi-Meerut expressway affected as both side carriageways closed for traffic.

On the issue of causing inconvenience to commuters, he added,"We're not causing inconvenience to anyone. Yesterday, farmers were only talking to commuters for a few minutes on Delhi-Ghazipur road and didn't block any road. Farmers told commuters that they should discuss farmers' issues at their home too."

Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Several protesting leaders have threatened to step up their agitation. The talks between the protestors and the Centre fail to produce any decisive result. (ANI)

