Protesting farmers likely to take decision on further action in meeting of SKM fixed for today

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an aegis of farmers' union, is likely to take action on the ongoing farmers' agitation on Saturday, days after the Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill.

The SKM said that they have decided to wait for the union government to respond formally and fully to all the demands raised by it in its letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An official communication by the SKM on November 28 read, "Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to wait for the Government of India to respond formally and fully to all the demands raised by it in its letter to the Prime Minister of India on November 21. SKM decided to give more time to the Central Government by suspending the planned Tractor March to Sansad from November 29. Protesting farmers will take a decision on further action, in the next meeting fixed on December 4 of Samyukt Kisan Morcha."



Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on November 27 had said that SKM has given time till December 4 to the government to listen to the farmer's demands.

"That (SKM's scheduled march to the Parliament on November 29) has been postponed. We have given time to the Central government until December 4 to think. Committee will take its further decision on December 4," Tikait said.

Earlier, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had reiterated that farmers should end their agitation and go home.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

In November, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP). (ANI)

