Protesting farmers use Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari to grow crops

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Farmers who are protesting against the new farm laws, are using Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari to grow crops.

"Since we have been sitting idle for a month during protests, we thought of growing onions as we can use it for our daily cooking. We will grow more crops on Burari ground," said a farmer.

Farmers were seen watering their crops here this morning.

"We have been sitting on a protest here for the past one month, we have nothing else to do. So, we thought of growing onion crops. We will utilize it for our requirements. Till now we have only thought of growing one crop," said another farmer.

Meanwhile, the farmer unions protesting against the three farm laws on Saturday proposed holding the next round of talks with the government on December 29.



The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of almost 40 farmer organisations, wrote a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare accepting the Centre's offer for dialogue and proposed December 29 as the next date for the meeting.

The farmer unions also put forth a four-point agenda and asked that the campaign launched by the entire state machinery to defame and malign the farmers' movement must stop.

As part of the four-point agenda, the joint front of farmer unions asked the government to adopt the modalities for the repeal of the three Central Farm Acts, and make changes in the draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 to protect the interests of farmers.

The farmers have been protesting since last month at the Singhu border against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They are demanding the repeal of the three laws.

The farmer unions have held five rounds of talks with the government and attended a meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI).

