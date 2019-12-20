Protestors resort to arson, vandalism in Bhadohi, Firozabad, police resorts to baton charge

Bhadohi/Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Violence erupted in Bhadodi district on Friday as protesters pelted stone on the police party while the personnel from law enforcement agency resorted to baton charge to control the unruly mob.

At Firozabad also, police did baton-charge to control the violent crowd who run loose to arson and vandalism. Mobsters set a motorbike on fire here.

Incidences of violence, arson and stone-pelting have been reported from the various part of the state even as CrPC section 144 has been imposed in the wake of deteriorating law and order situation.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation. (ANI)

