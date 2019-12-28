Protestors shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans: Meerut SP defends his 'go to Pakistan' remark

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Meerut Superintendent of Police, Akhilesh Narayan Singh, who was caught on camera asking anti-CAA protestors in the city to "go to Pakistan", on Saturday said that he was compelled to make such statements as the demonstrators were shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans.

In a purported video that went viral on social media, Akhilesh Narayan Singh was seen asking the people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut to "go to Pakistan".

"We received information that some youngsters were planning to spread violence in the area. That day, protests were being held across the city. When I reached the spot, some youngsters raised slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' and ran away," Singh told reporters.

Narrating the situation, he said, "We found some of them (protestors) and scolded them. I told them if you raise 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans and hate India so much then go to Pakistan. We are trying to identify them and action will be taken against them."

"Most of the protestors were between the age of 18 and 25 years," he added.

Earlier today, Meerut Additional Director General (ADG) Prashant Kumar lauded the officers on-duty at the time of violence in the area for showing restraint and controlling the situation without opening fire on the protestors.

The video has created a major controversy with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sharing the video of the incident and accused BJP of spreading communalism in government institutions.

This comes after as many as 15 people were killed in the violence that ensued in several parts of the Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut, during the protest against the new citizenship law last week. (ANI)

