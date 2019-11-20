Protests continue in Kerala demanding CBI probe into Walayar rape case

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Kerala Students Union (KSU) members continue to protest demanding CBI inquiry into Walayar rape case in which two minor sisters were allegedly sexually assaulted in 2017.

The protesters are also demanding a high-level enquiry into the Kerala University mark donation scam and the resignation of the Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel.

Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters who were raising slogans against the government and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals.



KSU members on November 19 took out a march towards the Legislative Assembly to put pressure on the government.

Earlier on Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan signed an order dismissing the public prosecutor representing the state government for inefficiently handling the Walayar rape case.

Vijayan made the declaration in the state assembly and said that he had signed the order earlier on Monday.

The government has agreed to extend support to the parents of the victims if they approach the court demanding a CBI enquiry into the case.

The case pertains to the rape of two minor sisters, aged nine and 13 years, in Palakkad in 2017. While one of them allegedly committed suicide, the second one was later found dead.

The post mortem examination had revealed that both the girls were subjected to sexual assault.

On October 25, the POCSO court in Palakkad had acquitted the three accused -- V Madhu, Shibu and M Madhu -- in the case. (ANI)

