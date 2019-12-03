Protests continue in several states after vet's gang-rape, murder

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Days after a woman veterinarian was gang-raped and murdered in Ranga Reddy district here, major protests continue at several places across states condemning the brutal crime.

Students of different educational institutions in Hyderabad on Tuesday organized a protest and rally condemning the brutal rape and murder of the veterinarian.

"We are protesting to seek justice for the rape victim. Whenever there is a big incident, the government takes several steps to show and then forgets everything later," said one of the woman protestors here.

Many protestors are even demanding capital punishment for the accused in the matter.

Veterinary college students also organized a rally in Karnataka's Bengaluru while a protest is also being carried out in West Bengal's Kolkata and Assam's Guwahati to seek justice for the victim.

A protest is also being held at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

A veterinarian was allegedly gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on the intervening night of November 27 and 28.

Hyderabad police, had on November 29, arrested four accused involved in the alleged rape and murder case. (ANI)

