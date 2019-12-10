Protests in BHU end following resignation of Dr Firoz Khan from SVDV department

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): The sit-in protests which were going on in BHU for over a month ended on Tuesday following the resignation of Dr Firoz Khan as an assistant professor in the faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan (SVDV) department.

The students were protesting against Khan's appointment in the department.

Dr Firoz Khan resigned from his post at SVDV last night and has joined the Arts Faculty of the University.

Chkarapani Ojha, the student who was leading the protests said, "We were protesting for over a month. We are ending this "andolan" (protests) on the basis of letter received. In the letter, it has been mentioned that Dr Firoz Khan has resigned from the SVDV department."

"Now that our demand has been accepted...we want to say that we have no ideological rivalry with Dr Firoz Khan. We wish him well and may he scale greater heights every day and keep serving the Sanskrit," he said while adding that they will cooperate with the exams. (ANI)

