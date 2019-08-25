Protocol for induction of former international players: BCCI extends date for sending intimation

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended the date for sending of intimation for induction of former players as voting members of the state/member associations till August 30.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had issued a protocol for the purpose of induction of former players as voting members of the state/member associations on August 14, read a statement.

All former international players had to intimate the BCCI in writing, details, as provided in the Protocol, on or before 22nd August 2019, through an email, addressed to playerinduction@bcci.tv.

BCCI has now decided to extend the date for sending of intimation till August 30. (ANI)

