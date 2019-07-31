Proud, dependable and fearless: Abhinandan inspired character features in new game launched by IAF

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who famously shot down a PAF F-16 fighter jet while piloting a vintage MiG-21 Bison during a dogfight in February this year features in the mobile gaming application launched by Indian Air Force (IAF).

The upgraded 3D air combat game titled "Indian Air Force: A Cut Above" was launched by the Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa at National Bal Bhavan here on Wednesday.

A character with gunslinger moustache similar to Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is seen standing before a MiG-21 aircraft in the trailer of the game.

The trailer featuring these visuals was shown in tandem with texts which reads - I am an air-warrior...proud, dependable and fearless.

Even the home page of the game shows a character named Abhinandan by default. "The mobile application would highlight various missions and air combat scenarios undertaken by the IAF in an appealing manner, so as to help immerse the player in a game with a "having been there" sensation," an official statement said.

The game also includes Rafale and Apache missions. These machines are going to be inducted in IAF soon.

Wing Commander Abhinandan shot down the F-16 fighter jet of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) while piloting a MiG-21 Bison during a dogfight on February 27 earlier this year, a day after Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out air-strikes at Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) training camp located in Pakistan's Balakot.

The dogfight erupted after PAF tried to attack Indian Military installations in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack was successfully thwarted by the IAF.

During the dogfight, the MiG-21 being piloted by Abhinandan also got hit forcing him to eject. His parachute, however, landed in PoK and he was taken captive by the Pakistani Army.

Under pressure from the international community and India, Pakistan released him on March 1. The IAF pilot who had already become a hero in the eyes of Indians returned to his country via Wagah-Attari border. His gunslinger moustache became a rage among the Indians. (ANI)