Proud of each and everyone on the ISRO team: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hailed the contributions of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and stated that the whole country stands with ISRO.

"Proud of each and everyone on the #ISRO team. Setbacks are a part of the journey; without them, there is no success. The whole nation stands with you and believes in you," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi's tweet comes after Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander lost communications with ISRO's ground stations minutes before making 'soft-landing' near Moon's South Pole.

The Vikram lander was planned to land on the far side of the moon between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. This would have been followed by rover (Pragyan) roll-out between 5:30 am to 6:30 am.

The Vikram lander was successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in its existing orbit. (ANI)