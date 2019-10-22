Proud to be Australian-Sikh, says Aussie envoy after Amritsar visit

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Australian High Commissioner to India, Harinder Sidhu who was part of a delegation of heads of foreign missions, which visited the Golden Temple termed it as an "uplifting experience" and that she is proud to be an Australian-Sikh.

"It was a very significant visit, bringing all the Ambassadors from all over the world. I think it's a very good thing to do and that too when Diwali is around the corner and the celebrations of 550 anniversary of Guru Nanak Ji are underway. I would like to thank Hardeep Singh Puri for the generous support for the trip," Sidhu told ANI on Tuesday.

"For me as a Sikh of an Australian origin, the visit was particularly special. It was an uplifting experience and I am very proud to be both an Australian and a Sikh," Sidhu told ANI.

The Australian envoy termed the visit to Amritsar as an "excellent opportunity" for a better understanding between two countries.

"Cultural exchange helps a country getting foreign envoys to appreciate the bond and understand their country better. It further helps in showcasing and highlighting great things about both countries. Better understanding between two countries enhances their relationship," Sidhu said.


