External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (file photo)
External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (file photo)

Proud to follow in Swaraj's footsteps, says new EAM Jaishankar

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 12:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 1 (ANI): Engaging with the Twitterverse for the first time, newly appointed External Affairs Minister (EAM) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar paid homage to his predecessor Sushma Swaraj on Saturday.
"My first tweet. Thank you all for the best wishes! Honoured to be given this responsibility. Proud to follow on the footsteps of @SushmaSwaraj ji," Jaishankar's first tweet read.
A surprise addition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest Union Cabinet, the former Foreign Secretary succeeds Swaraj in helming the Ministry of External Affairs for the next five years under the NDA government.
Swaraj opted out of contesting in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections citing her health. She spearheaded various rescue operations during her term, including those in Libya and Yemen. The former EAM was much-loved by people for being one of the most approachable ministers, known for hearing out and solving grievances on Twitter.
Jaishankar pledged to follow the precedent set by her, and tweeted, "We at Team @MEAIndia continue to be at your service 24x7. Happy to be leading the effort with my colleague MoS Muraleedharan ji."
The EAM went on to express his gratitude for the wishes extended by his counterparts from Australia, France and Indonesia, who tweeted their greetings for the former top diplomat.
Both Jaishankar and the new Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, assumed office on May 31, following the official announcement regarding portfolio allocations.
"Back at South Block, in a new role! The new External Affairs Minister of India @DrSJaishankar assumes office," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted on Friday.
A former career diplomat, the 1977-batch IFS officer and Padma Shri awardee served as the Foreign Secretary for three years - from 2015 until his retirement in 2018 - under Modi's previous term as Prime Minister.
He had earlier served as India's Ambassador to China and then to the US. The incumbent EAM has previously been India's Ambassador to the Czech Republic and High Commissioner to Singapore as well. He was also the First Secretary and Political Advisor to the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) in Sri Lanka.
It is believed that Modi first met Jaishankar when he travelled to China as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2012.
The former diplomat played a critical role in handling tough negotiations with Beijing, following the incursion in Doklam and Ladakh's Depsang.
He is also known as the Indian government's key strategist for China and the US. In 2008, Jaishankar was a member of the team which negotiated the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal under the UPA government headed by then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 12:16 IST

Muslims got their share during partition, says Maharashtra BJP leader

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP leader Madhav Bhandari on Sunday said that Muslims were given their share in 1947, a reference to the partition of the country and formation of Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 12:04 IST

Randeep Singh Surjewala demands action against IAS officer for...

New Delhi (India) Jun 2 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate action against an IAS officer who praised Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 12:03 IST

Siachen to be Rajnath Singh's first visit as Defence Minister

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI) As Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh's first visit outside the national capital would be to the Siachen Glacier-- the world's highest battlefield - to review the security situation along the borders with Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:49 IST

Goa CM seeks report on molestation case against Cong MLA, others

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jun 2 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has sought a report after a case was filed against Panaji MLA Atanasio Monserrate of Congress, Mayor Uday Mdakaikarand and former Deputy Mayor Yatin Parekh for allegedly molesting a woman activist.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:38 IST

Pres Kovind, PM Modi extend wishes on Telangana statehood day

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): On the occasion of the fifth Telangana State Formation Day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended their wishes to the people of the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:33 IST

Ludhiana battles heatwave conditions, temp reaches 44 degree Celsius

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 2 (ANI): Scorching heat wave conditions has not only gripped the national capital but also Punjab's Ludhiana.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:15 IST

50 cars gutted in fire at Delhi police dumping ground

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): As many as 50 vehicles were gutted in a major fire mishap at a dumping ground in the capital city on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:42 IST

Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited the National Police Memorial to pay tribute to the policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:26 IST

3 held for blackmailing, extorting money from corrupt govt...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Police arrested three people for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from corrupt government employees having corruption charges against them in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:10 IST

Thunderstorm with gusty winds likely to occur in Jharkhand tomorrow: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning (50-60 kmph) at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand tomorrow (June 3).

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:08 IST

J-K: Indian Army hosts Iftar

Doda (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): Setting an example of communal harmony, the Indian Army on Saturday hosted Iftar here to celebrate the holy month of Ramzan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:06 IST

Fire breaks out at market in Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra)[India], June 2 (ANI): A few shops at a market located in Palghar area were gutted in a fire during early hours of Sunday.

Read More
iocl