Provide details of kin, friends stranded in Ukraine at helpline number 112, says Uttarakhand DGP

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Director-General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Friday said that people in the state can provide details of their kin and friends stranded in Ukraine at the helpline number 112.

After that, necessary steps will be taken to provide assistance to the families and their loved ones stuck in the conflict-hit country. Till now, police has received details of 78 people and necessary assistance to their families are being provided.

"People are instructed to provide details of their friends and kin who are stuck in Ukraine on helpline 112. Till now we have received details of 78 people & are providing necessary assistance to their families. Once the details are submitted, further action will be taken to provide assistance," said Kumar while speaking to ANI.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday



On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow. Air India is operating three flights between India-Ukraine on February 22, 24, and 26.

Air India is operating three flights between India-Ukraine on February 22, 24, and 26.

The flights will take off from Boryspil International Airport and bookings are open through Air India booking offices, website, call centres, and authorized travel agents.

India strongly emphasized the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution. (ANI)

