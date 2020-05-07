Provide immediate medical aid to people affected by Visakhapatnam mishap: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): BJP Andhra Pradesh chief Kanna Lakshmi Narayana has urged the government to provide immediate medical help to people affected in the Visakhapatnam mishap on Thursday.

"In the wake of the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam, RR Venkatpuram a hazardous chemical leakage occurred at LPG polymer industry. Thousands of people from nearly five villages have been severely disturbed and need to be provided urgent care by utilising NDRF services. Evacuate the local people within five km of the area with immediate effect. Provide immediate medical care to victims," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar said, "It is a very unfortunate incident. The hazardous gas leakage has affected the health of hundreds of people in Visakhapatnam. As per the source of information, more than 200 people have affected due to gas leakage. The pain and sorrow of the visuals which we had seen of people, including aged people collapsing on the roads, it is unfortunate."

"We strongly demand Andhra Pradesh govt to first provide secured health measures for the affected people. All people who have evacuated, the govt should provide shelter and food security for them," he said.

"Government officials have not followed the proper procedure as far as pollution control assessment is concerned, How is this kind of hazardous gas leakage possible from a chemical unit. How are these units allowed to continue around a residential area is a million-dollar question," he said.

"The state govt should think strongly and pragmatically rather than with political approach against opponents," he added.

At least seven people have been killed, including a child, and about 120 admitted to hospital after styrene gas leak in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. (ANI)

