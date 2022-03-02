Providing generic medicines to poor top priority of government, says MoS Bhagwanth Khuba

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Union Minister for State Chemical and Fertilizer, Bhagwanth Khuba, on Wednesday, flagged off mobile vans, e-rickshaws and 'Jan Aushadhi Raths' for wider awareness about Jan Aushadhi stores and medicines on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2022 from his residence.

He said that Ministry's top priority is to provide generic medicines to the poor at low cost.

Speaking to ANI Khuba said, "On the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas, we are spreading and highlighting more and more Jan Aushadhi medicines. Doctors should also know more and more about it."

"Generic Medicines is available for the poor people at 50 to 90 per cent less cost at Jan Aushadhi Kendra. There are about 1,450 types of medicines, 250 types of surgical instruments are available in the store." Union Minister Khuba told ANI

MoS Chemical & Fertilizer Bhagwant Khuba further told ANI, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission is to provide generic medicines at low prices and for the poor people and they should not face any kind of difficulties due to medicines is Ministry's top priorities. For this purpose, our Ministry is celebrating from March 1 to March 7 as Jan Aushadhi Diwas to spread more awareness and information about it to the poor and giving information about its importance."



Chemical and Fertilizer Ministry organising weeklong Aushadhi Diwas on January 4 at different locations across the country covering all States/UTs. This will generate awareness about the usages of generic medicines and the benefits of Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. (ANI)













