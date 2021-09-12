Providing rights of tribal, backward communities J-K's priority, says LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that it will be the Union Territory's priority to provide rights to the tribal and the backward communities.

Sinha interacted with a delegation of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community along with members of the Gaddi-Sippi Community at Raj Bhawan on Saturday.

He said that it will be his administration's agenda to work for the development of the tribal communities.

"The Forest Act has been implemented for the development of the tribal communities and credit of that implementation goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The LG said that to provide a good healthcare system, the Anganwadi facilities will be provided.

"Our administration has decided to set up transit accommodations in 8 different districts and an amount of Rs 28 crores has been allotted for that," he said.



"The work will begin from Pulwama and we will try our best to complete the work as soon as possible," he added.

The LG said that the transit accommodations can accommodate around 150 people and separate space would be provided for animals also, along with a proper medical facility.

The Tribal Development Department, the National Health Mission, and Health Department would look after the COVID-19 vaccination drive and also the medical facilities, informed the LG.

Sinha announced that to generate employment for the younger generations, 1500 mini-farms would be built.

"After the building of the mini-farms, 3,000 youth will get job opportunities within this financial year," said the LG.

"Mission Youth and the Tribal Development Department would generate employment for 2000 youth by connecting them to the dairy sector, and for that 16 milk villages will be set up" he added.

Sinha further said that 1,500 seasonal schools and two regional schools will be set up for migratory students of the state. (ANI)

