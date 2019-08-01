Congress leader Kapil Sibal speaking in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. (Picture Courtesy: RS TV)
Congress leader Kapil Sibal speaking in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. (Picture Courtesy: RS TV)

Provision to declare person as terrorist under UAPA Bill 'unconstitutional', says Sibal

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday called the provision to declare a person as terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill 2019 as 'meaningless' and 'unconstitutional'.
"This open-ended declaration of a private person as a terrorist is meaningless and unconstitutional. It will be struck down (in court) and you will have to send it to a standing committee or a select committee," Sibal said in the Rajya Sabha.
The Congress leader raised the lack of clarity in the provisions and said that the government will misuse the provisions.
"The bill does not clearly state at what stage you will declare a person to be a terrorist. You will declare the people speaking against you as a terrorist," he said.
According to the National Crimes Records Bureau, the conviction rate in cases under this act was less than 27.3 per cent in 2014, Sibal said.
"We are one against terrorism in this house but we also need to keep in mind the ground realities. We need to send these controversial provisions must be sent to a committee," Sibal said.
"The house needs to make sure that people don't waste years of their lives locked in prisons without bail just to be acquitted later," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:34 IST

Rajya Sabha takes up UAPA Bill, Congress questions provisions

New Delhi (India), August 1 (ANI): Rajya Sabha on Thursday took up the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, after rejecting Opposition's demand not to extend the sitting of the Upper House beyond the scheduled time for the passage of the contentious Bill that designates an individual

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:33 IST

Telangana court orders Police to register FIR against Akabruddin...

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A court here on Thursday directed Karimnagar police to register an FIR against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for making derogatory statements.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:30 IST

Haryana announces Rs 5 assistance help to flood-hit Assam

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Haryana government will give Rs 5 crore as assistance to flood-hit Assam, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:27 IST

Hours after SC direction, UP govt gives Rs 25 compensation to...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Hours after the Supreme Court's direction, Uttar Pradesh government gave Rs 25 lakh as compensation to Unnao rape survivor on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:26 IST

BPM conducted in Eastern Ladakh on occasion of 'PLA Day'

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A Ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the occasion of 'PLA Day' was conducted on Thursday at the Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD Meeting Points in Eastern Ladakh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:19 IST

TDP leader Gangula Prathap Reddy joins BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Gangula Prathap Reddy, who had vacated his Nandyal Lok Sabha seat for late prime minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1991, on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:17 IST

WB: Kolkata court sentences Nigerian national to 4.5 years...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A Kolkata court on Thursday sentenced a Nigerian national for 4.5 years of imprisonment for cheating a person to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh "using the name of Consul General of France in Kolkata".

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:17 IST

BJP issues whip to Rajya Sabha MPs, asks them to be present in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): BJP on Thursday issued a three-line whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House tomorrow.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:14 IST

WB: Calcutta HC dismisses PIL on Biswa Bangla logo against...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation filed against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the latter using the Biswa Bangla logo for personal gains.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:57 IST

Andhra Pradesh: ACB raids Executive Officer's house in Kurnool

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths here on Thursday raided the house of an Executive Officer in Adoni.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:50 IST

ED attaches assets worth Rs. 1.73 cr of Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached assets worth Rs. 1.73 crores of Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali and his family members in connection with a terror-financing case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:33 IST

Telangana: 1 arrested for illegal possession of foreign currency...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Police have nabbed one person for illegal possession of foreign currency of different countries worth Rs 2.93 crore.

Read More
iocl