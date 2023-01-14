Provisions for financial assistance for women; schemes for working-class likely in upcoming state budget: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 14 (ANI): The government is formulating schemes in the coming state budget that will help women and also the working classes hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and floods, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday.

"Financial assistance will be provided to a woman to run the house independently. Special programs will be given to run families. Along with the Stree Samarthya scheme and under the Stree Shakti scheme, the monetary help will be extended to run houses, covid treatment, and healthcare. First, the Stree Samarthya scheme will be implemented, and then launch a program that will help women to run the family," said CM Basavaraj Bommai.

The CM said the government is contemplating implementing public welfare schemes and helping the working class more. Besides, schemes for farmers, workers, women, SC/ST, and OBCs are also being planned.

He said the date for the joint session of the State Legislature will be fixed in the Cabinet meeting.

"The budget session is likely to be held on February 17 for which preliminary meetings will be held. The state's revenue has increased by three times as on December 2022, and instructions are given to increase it further by giving a revised target. The coming budget will be a populist budget and a special one in the wake of the coming Assembly polls," CM Basavaraj Bommai said.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he would present a budget that would focus on farmers and the poor.



He added that he would take a decision on the Budget in the upcoming meeting on January 17.

"We will launch a scheme for women and girls. This will help them to tackle their day-to-day problems and will help them to lead their lives. The scheme will be titled Stree Samarthya Yojana (Women Empowerment Scheme)," he added.

While slamming Congress over its election promise to provide 200 units of electricity free of cost, Bommai said, "Congress is on the brink of collapse. ESCOMs are in debt because of the grand old party offering freebies."

"Congress is misleading people by announcing freebies and has stated that they will give Rs 9,000 crore for schemes but they will remain only words and will not be implemented by them," he added.

While talking about the reservation of Panchamasalis and Vokkaligas, Bommai added, "We have done this within one week, Congress is trying to gain political mileage from this entire quota row."

The State Budget for 2023-24 will be tabled in February and already two rounds of discussions have been held with the Finance Department in this regard.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to take place later this year. (ANI)

