P.S. Sreedharan Pillai appointed as Governor of Mizoram

New Delhi (India), Oct 25 (ANI): BJP leader P.S. Sreedharan Pillai was on Friday appointed Governor of Mizoram.

The 65-year-old Pillai headed the Kerala unit of BJP.

The appointment was made by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Pillai's appointment will take effect from the date he assume charge of his office.

In other appointments made, Girish Chandra Murmu was appointed as the first Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and Radha Krishna Mathur as the first Lt Governor of Ladakh.(ANI)

