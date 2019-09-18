PSC question paper leak case: Kerala HC issues notice to state govt

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Wednesday has sought a reply from the state government within a week regarding the PSC question paper leak case.

The High Court also asked for CBI's opinion regarding taking over the investigation in the case.

The court issued a notice demanding details of the scam.

For an impartial inquiry into the case, the High Court had earlier stated that the case should be taken up by an independent agency.

The High Court observed today that the case is "serious."

However, the state government informed the High Court that a CBI probe is not necessary in the case and the crime branch investigation is in progress. (ANI)