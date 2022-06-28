PSEB Class 12th results 2022 declared, details here

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday announced results for class 12.

Students will check their results at the official website pseb.ac.in.

This year, class 12 board exams were conducted between April 22 and May 23, 2022.

Here's how you can check results

1. Visit official website pseb.ac.in



2. On the homepage, click on 'PSEB Class 12 result 2022 term 2' link



3. Enter your roll number



4. Click on the 'Submit' button.



5. Results will be displayed on the screen

Over 3 lakh students appeared for PSEB class 12 exams this year and overall passing percentage is 96.96 per cent. (ANI)